SP government health committee recommends the use of a mask in closed places again | Sao Paulo

The government of São Paulo must once again recommending the use of masks against Covid-19 indoors. The recommendation was made by the Health Surveillance Measures Committee of the Government of São Paulo after a meeting this Tuesday (31).

The move comes amid a 120% rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations in May. Despite the growth, 10 million people still have a delayed booster dose in SP.

The state recommendation, however, does not mean that use will be mandatory again: it’s up to the prefectures transform this recommendation into a determination by means of a decree, for example.

The São Paulo government expert group also recommended that people from risk groups for coronavirus use protection even in open environmentsand that the population completes the vaccination schedule, with the booster dose for adults and adolescents, and the fourth dose for the elderly and people with comorbidities.

Who should continue to wear a mask against Covid-19 even with the end of mandatory?

In a note, the government of São Paulo confirmed the recommendation of the committee, but highlighted that the suggestion does not change the current legislation.

“The Committee recommended the return of the use of masks in closed establishments without mandatory character, not modifying the legislation in force in São Paulo of use only in hospital environments and in public transport”, he declared, in a note.

“The group also advised municipalities to intensify the active search for those missing the 2nd and 3rd dose for adults and for the 4th dose for the elderly over 60 years. Among the recommendations is also the importance of vaccination among adolescents for the third dose , which began to be applied in the state yesterday (30)”.

The state removed the mandatory use of the mask against Covid-19 in closed spaces on March 17. Protection remained mandatory only in buses, subway, trains and respective access points (boarding and disembarking), hospitals, offices and health units.

The use in environments such as schools, offices, gyms, malls and stores, currently, it’s optional.

Mandatory use of a protective mask against the coronavirus started on public transport in Greater São Paulo, on May 4, 2020.

Three days later, on May 7, it became mandatory throughout the state on streets, public places, establishments, state public offices and in transport by application.