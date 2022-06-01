SP Health Committee points out underreporting of Covid cases and mask is again recommended in classrooms, offices and cinemas | Sao Paulo

Coordinator of the Health Committee of the state of São Paulo, doctor João Gabbardo, said this Wednesday (1st) that the number of Covid cases in the state is much higher than the indices indicate, since the data do not include tests done at home.

Because of this, the group recommended that people return to wearing masks in closed environments such as classrooms, offices and cinemas.

“This last week, the increase was quite significant, we had a 41% increase in hospitalizations and we had more than 80%, 84% in the number of cases, and we know that the number of cases is much higher than that because many people are doing self-tests, buying at the pharmacy and these tests are not included in the statistics of new cases, so certainly the number of cases is greater than what appears in the statistics”, said Gabbardo in an interview with GloboNews.

The change in guidance comes amid a 120% rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations in May. Despite the growth, 10 million people still have a delayed booster dose in SP.

Gabbardo also states that the measure was placed as a recommendation due to the difficulties of creating inspections and penalties.

“If we want to make this mandatory, we will have inspection, there must be penalties, fines and at this moment we know that it is very difficult for the municipal health departments, the sanitary surveillance of the municipalities to be able to do, to have this function of supervision,” he said.

In an interview with CBN, Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said that state management will not decree the return of mandatory use of masks.

It will fit to the prefectures transform this recommendation into a determination by means of a decree, for example.

“The measure will not be resumed in view of the indices that, despite having increased, are still very far from what we had at the peak caused by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, at the beginning of 2022. At the time, we had almost 11,300 people hospitalized, with 4,100 in ICUs,” he said in a radio interview.

The city hall of the capital, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), informed that it should hold an extraordinary meeting this Wednesday (1st) to evaluate last week’s indices and decide whether to make the measure mandatory.

The São Paulo government expert group also recommended that people from risk groups for coronavirus use protection even in open environmentsand that the population completes the vaccination schedule, with the booster dose for adults and adolescents, and the fourth dose for the elderly and people with comorbidities.

On Tuesday, through a note, the government of São Paulo highlighted that the suggestion does not change the current legislation.

“The Committee recommended the return of the use of masks in closed establishments without mandatory character, not modifying the legislation in force in São Paulo of use only in hospital environments and in public transport”, he declared, in a note.

“The group also advised municipalities to intensify the active search for those missing the 2nd and 3rd dose for adults and for the 4th dose for the elderly over 60 years. Among the recommendations is also the importance of vaccination among adolescents for the third dose , which began to be applied in the state yesterday (30)”.

The state removed the mandatory use of the mask against Covid-19 in closed spaces on March 17. Protection remained mandatory only in buses, subway, trains and respective access points (boarding and disembarking), hospitals, offices and health units.

The use in environments such as schools, offices, gyms, malls and stores, currently, it’s optional.

Mandatory use of a protective mask against the coronavirus started on public transport in Greater São Paulo, on May 4, 2020.

Three days later, on May 7, it became mandatory throughout the state on streets, public places, establishments, state public offices and in transport by application.