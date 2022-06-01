Tatá Werneck tries to provide health insurance for Marcos Oliveira, the Beiçola of “A Grande Família”

The presenter of ‘Lady Night’ has been trying to help actor Marcos Oliveira, who became famous for playing Beiçola in ‘A Grande Família’

Marcos Oliveira, who became famous for playing Beiçola in “A Grande Família”, on Globo, recently asked his fans on social media to help him with sums of money via pix to treat a health issue. Tatá Werneck, who worked with the actor in “Deus Salve o Rei” (on the same station) pledged to help you.

According to the artist, the presenter of “Lady Night” is trying to get medical help so he can treat his health problems.. “She is helping me with the doctors, trying to see if she can get me a health plan”, said Marcos, according to a report by “O Fuxico” this Tuesday (31).

Marcos has been struggling since the end of the series that made him famous in 2014. He frequently exposes his problems on his Instagram account, where he has been publicizing his pix key to ask for the collaboration of his followers.. On Sunday (29), he returned to make an appeal using the same social network.

money for surgery

Last week, Marcos Oliveira’s name gained space in the media when he told about a surgery he has to face, but which he cannot afford. “Hi guys, it’s me Marcos Oliveira, Beiçola, I come here to thank everyone who is helping me, in addition to clarifying some things”, he said in one of the videos released.

“First, my surgery in private is very expensive, more than R$ 200,000, in addition to hospitalization, and Tatá Werneck is checking this to help me, who is seeing all this and can be done. But despite all that, I need money to survive. People are helping me with any amount. My pix is ​​my cell phone, but don’t message me, because I’m in a delicate moment and in a lot of pain, I will not be able to pay attention. Who can help me, wonderful”, he lamented at the time.