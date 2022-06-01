UK health service urges suspects to abstain from sex

Photo: reproduction/pixabay





In view of the exponential growth of cases of monkey poxthe Health Security Agency of the uko (UKHSA) has been seeking measures to contain the spread of the disease. In the most recent of these, the British authorities urged anyone with new spots or skin rashes to sexual abstinencel, at least for the duration of the symptoms.

The recommendation is also that if the virus infection is confirmed, the patient is isolated for 21 days. In addition, the person should only have sex with the use of condoms for up to two months.

There is still no scientific evidence that the disease is transmitted sexually, that is, through semen.

According to the health agency, in common, patients are men who declare themselves to be homosexual, bisexual or who have sex with other men. Abstinence is suggested for all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender.

“We are reminding people to look for new spots, ulcers or blisters anywhere on their body. If anyone suspects they may have them, especially if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact contact NHS 111 or your local sexual health service as soon as possible, but call before going in person. This will help us to limit the transmission of the virus,” said Ruth Milton, medical adviser to the UKHSA.

According to information from the news portal R7, only last Monday (30) were recorded 71 new sickes, bringing the number of infected to 179. Of these, 172 are in England; four in Scotland; two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

Monkeypox was considered a disease with rare transmission that occurred by close contact between people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights the importance of controlling the outbreak as soon as possible so that the infection of children and people with problems in the immune system is avoided, since they are at greater risk of death.

*With information from Portal R7