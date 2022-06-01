Want to sleep well? Do not drink at night | health

+ What happens in the body when you stop drinking
+ If you drink, don’t work out: alcohol has a negative impact on sports performance
The greater the consumption of alcohol at night, the worse the quality of sleep — Photo: Istock Getty Images
The truth is that the consumption of alcoholic beverages, even in small amounts, hinders the quality of sleep. Alcohol can even make us “fall asleep” faster, however, the quality of sleep decreases. This is because alcohol alters sleep homeostasis (balance) and architecture, reducing its ability to promote adequate recovery (which is critical to preparing us for the next waking period).
A Finnish study including more than 4000 evaluators, between men and women, compared the effects of different doses of alcohol on sleep quality. According to the study:
- Small amounts, less than 0.25g of alcohol/kg of weight (which is equivalent to less than two drinks for men and less than one drink for women), reduce the quality of sleep by 9%.
- Moderate amounts, between 0.25 and 0.7g of alcohol/kg of weight (equivalent to two drinks for men and one drink for women), impact the quality of sleep by 24%.
- Large amounts, above 0.75g of alcohol/kg of weight (more than two drinks for men and more than one drink for women), result in a reduction of approximately 39% in the quality of sleep.
As we can see, the consumption of alcoholic beverages impacts sleep in a dose-dependent model, that is, the higher the consumption, the worse the quality of sleep.
Alcohol consumption is associated with increased activation of the sympathetic system (the system responsible for making us more alert, called the fight-or-flight system) and decreased activation of the parasympathetic system (responsible for relaxation).which compromises adequate recovery.
The study also points out that these deleterious effects are similar for men and women, physically active or sedentary.
Therefore, if you want to prevent alcohol consumption from interfering with your sleep, stop drinking at least 4 hours before bed.
* The information and opinions expressed in this text are the sole responsibility of the author, not necessarily corresponding to the point of view of ge / Eu Atleta.