What is the best time to train? Study answers

One of the biggest problems for those who want to start an exercise routine, especially those who live in big cities, is at what time of day to train. After all, what is the best time of day to train? In the morning, before work, or in the evening, after work?

New research conducted at Skidmore College in New York, United States, has shown that training time has an effect on training results. In addition, the ideal time to perform physical activities is different for men and women.

publicity

“We’ve shown for the first time that, for women, exercising in the morning reduces belly fat and blood pressure,” says lead researcher Paul J Arciero. “Night exercise in women increases upper body muscle strength, power and endurance and improves overall mood and nutritional satiety.”

What is the best time to train?

Regardless of the time of exercise, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is essential to obtain good results. Image: Tatjana Baibakova/Shutterstock

According to Arciero, for men, training at night reduces blood pressure, the risk of heart disease and the feeling of fatigue. Also, choosing an evening time to go to the gym can reduce muscle fatigue and speed up fat burning, compared to training in the morning.

Study participants, 30 women and 26 men between 25 and 55 years old, healthy, highly active, non-smokers and with a normal BMI. For 12 weeks, they underwent 60-minute workouts over four days, resting on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Volunteers were all healthy

Those assigned to morning exercise had breakfast before training time and had three meals, four hours apart. Those who exercised at night had the same three meals, with the same interval, plus one after exercising.

Read more:

“Based on our findings, women interested in reducing belly fat and blood pressure while increasing leg muscle strength should consider exercising in the morning,” Arciero said.

In contrast, women who want to improve their overall mood and food intake should consider training overnight. Among men, nighttime exercise is ideal for improving heart and metabolic health, as well as emotional well-being.

Via: Medical Xpress

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!