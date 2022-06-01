what it is, causes, complications and treatment

When someone asks you for an example of a disease that has had its numbers reduced over the years thanks to the advancement of science and sanitary conditions, remember to mention erysipelas, a disease that results from the infection by bacteria in the most superficial areas of the skin. Since the discovery of the antibiotic and the improvement of public health, its incidence has decreased.

This disease can affect people of all ages, especially the elderly, and is slightly more common among women. The reason for this is that these groups are most affected by venous disease.

In general, to settle in, she needs a gateway — which could be a sore or even a chilblain between her toes. However, in some situations, it manifests itself without apparent cause.

Once any of your symptoms are present, medical advice is not to wait to seek specialist help. This is because the treatment must be immediate, which is done through the use of antibiotics.

Depending on the general health conditions of the patient and the severity of the condition, the drug can be administered orally or intravenously. Although the response and recovery is relatively quick, erysipelas is a disease that can recur over time. In these cases, preventive therapy may be indicated.

Understand what erysipelas is

It is an infectious condition that affects the skin and the superficial tissues of the skin (dermis and epidermis).

In general, it is not possible to differentiate erysipelas from cellulitis, which is also a bacterial infection. The difference is that it settles in the deepest part of the skin, reaching even the subcutaneous fat, the one that comes just under the skin.

It is important to know that cellulite related to erysipelas is not to be confused with what we popularly call cellulite, whose annoyance is aesthetic. Thus, some physicians may refer to the disease as the erysipelas-cellulitis complex.

Why does it happen?

Erysipelas results from an infection by bacteria, especially a group of bacteria called Streptococcusalthough others may also be related, such as the Staphylococcus aureus.

In general, the skin is an effective barrier against these microorganisms, but they can spread quickly when they encounter a “gateway”, such as a wound, for example.

In addition to a skin injury, other factors can facilitate this process:

Have had erysipelas before

surgical cuts

Chilblains and mycoses

Bug bite

Allergies (such as eczema)

Situations that reduce immunity (uncontrolled diabetes, HIV, use of certain medications)

Varicose veins and other venous problems (chronic venous insufficiency)

Edema or lymphatic obstruction

Nephrotic syndrome

Obesity

Intravenous drug abuse

liver diseases

Pregnancy

Is erysipelas contagious?

According to the experts consulted, erysipelas is caused by bacteria and is therefore considered a contagious disease. Despite this, in general, the bacteria associated with it, alone, are not capable of causing the disease.

In most cases, for erysipelas to take hold, one or more predisposing factors must be present, such as those listed above.

Who needs to pay more attention?

Erysipelas can affect men, women and even children, but it is a little more frequent in the female group — possibly due to hormonal factors that predispose to problems such as varicose veins — and the elderly, who accumulate risk factors such as skin fragility, diabetes. , venous problems and obesity.

Learn how to recognize symptoms

Erysipelas usually appears on the legs, but it can also appear on other parts of the body, such as the face, arms, or trunk. Typical presentations of the disease are as follows:

Systemic symptoms (affects the body usually 48 hours before the appearance of the skin)

general malaise

Moderate to high fever

Chills

Enlarged lymph nodes (tongues)

local symptoms

Red patch on the skin (starts small, is delimited and one-sided)

Heat

Pain

Swelling

Local itching and burning

Blisters and vesicles (although in some cases they do not appear))

When to seek medical help?

The advice of experts is that, when observing changes in the skin, such as the appearance of a reddish and bright color, which is accompanied by local heat or pain, you should be aware of the possible evolution of the condition.

If these conditions persist and or worsen, you need to seek medical attention. When fever and general malaise are added together, action must be immediate.

Generally, the first care for patients with erysipelas is the doctor on duty in the emergency room (which may be a general practitioner). This is because, in most cases, the diagnosis is urgent and you cannot wait for the referral or appointment with the specialist.

Despite this, the most suitable professionals to evaluate and treat erysipelas are the dermatologist, the infectologist and the angiologist (vascular surgeon).

How is the diagnosis made?

At the time of the appointment, the doctor will listen to your complaint, take your health history and perform a physical exam. This one will seek to identify not only the affected site, but also the presence of some “entry door” (such as a chilblain on the feet or skin wound), which will not always be present.

The diagnosis will be based on this information and thus is called a clinical diagnosis.

In more severe conditions or among patients with debilitating diseases, a blood test may be ordered to identify sepsis (generalized infection) or something more serious.

How is the treatment done?

According to dermatologist Egon Daxbacher, coordinator of the Department of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at SBD, the objective of treatment is to fight the infection and, for this purpose, antibiotics are used orally or intravenously (in more severe cases).

“The choice of drug varies and depends on whether or not the patient has associated diseases, or if he has taken antibiotics recently,” he says.

In general, the treatment lasts from 7 to 14 days and, after 48 hours of its beginning, the general improvement of the patient can already be observed. In the next 10 to 15 days, full recovery is expected.

To increase the patient’s comfort, foot elevation (if this is the affected region) and massages may be indicated. Although these measures are not enough to combat erysipelas, they do relieve the symptoms.

How to treat possible wounds at home?

Most of the time, erysipelas does not generate wounds on the skin, and it is more common for its manifestation to be characterized by redness, edema (swelling) and heat in the region.

Despite this, some people may have blisters. In these cases, it is up to the doctor to guide the necessary care, as well as the best way to sanitize them and make dressings.

Find out about possible complications

They are considered rare, especially when there is early diagnosis and adequate treatment. In the rare cases in which they appear, they are limited to abscesses, pneumonia, meningitis, thrombophlebitis and blistering.

“The most feared of them, however, is sepsis which, although it is also rare, can appear among more severe patients and in more weakened organisms”, says dermatologist Ana Lúcia França da Costa, a professor at UFPI.

Can erysipelas appear again?

Yup. The literature on the disease reveals that recurrence can occur in 20% to 50% of cases, even after proper treatment and complete recovery. Dermatologist Helena Barbosa Lugão, Hansenologist and preceptor at HCFMRP-USP, says that this happens, most of the time, because there is no control of risk factors.

The doctor adds that “as erysipelas can harm the lymphatic system, another possible sequel is lymphedema, that is, the accumulation of lymph in the tissues and which promotes swelling. This, in turn, increases the risk of having a new erysipelas , which establishes a vicious cycle”.

For patients with this characteristic, preventive treatment (prophylaxis) with antibiotics may be indicated to avoid repetitions. The literature on this practice indicates that the risk of recidivism is reduced by 69%. The data are from Cochrane.

Can it be prevented?

Yes, and the secret is to have healthy lifestyle habits to control the various risk factors (varicose veins, diabetes, obesity, etc.) related to erysipelas.

Other measures include adopting good hygiene practices such as washing and drying feet and skin very well, avoiding injuries or insect bites, wearing comfortable shoes and socks that protect against injuries.

If you have a cut on your skin, wash it with soap and water and cover the area with a bandage, avoiding leaving it exposed. Also, avoid using antibacterial soaps without medical advice.

Sources: Ana Lúcia França da Costadermatologist and professor at UFPI (Federal University of Piauí) and member of the clinical staff of the University Hospital of the same institution, which integrates the Ebserh network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company); Egon Daxbacherdermatologist and coordinator of the Department of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases of the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology); Helena Barbosa Lugãospecialist dermatologist at the SBD, leprosy therapist and preceptor at the HCFMRP-USP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo), also working at the Municipality of Ribeirão Preto. Medical review: Helena Barbosa Lugão.

References: SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology); Michael Y, Shaukat NM. Erysipelas. [Atualizado em 2021 Aug 11]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK532247/.