WhatsApp: Here’s how to find out who you talk to the most

Every day, thousands of people exchange messages through Whatsapp. If you’re curious to know which contacts you talk to the most, there are a few tricks that can help you find out.

You can view frequent contacts by simulating forwarding a message or sending a photo from your phone’s gallery. Another option is to use an analysis tool provided by the application itself.

See below how to carry out the three procedures mentioned above and find out which contacts you chat with the most via messenger.

Simulate forward message

open the Whatsapp; Click on any conversation you want; Select a message and click on the “forward” option; A screen with frequent contacts and recent conversations will appear.

Simulate sending a photo from the cell phone gallery

Open your phone’s photo gallery; Select the photo you want; Next, tap the share button; Indicate the Whatsapp in the application list; The list of frequent contacts and recent conversations will be displayed.

Storage Analysis Tool

Open the messenger; Go to the “Settings” section; Tap on the “Data Usage and Storage” tab; Once this is done, tap on “Storage Usage”; A list of all your contacts will appear, indicating the space each conversation occupies on your smartphone.

WhatsApp tests new reply tool linked to Status

It is in the testing phase at Whatsapp a feature that will allow users to see when a Status post has resulted in a conversation, similar to what is currently available on Instagram.

The functionality will be even more useful when the messenger releases Status quick reactions. As with other platforms, it will be possible to express your reaction with emojis in temporary posts.

With the feature in question, it will be possible to follow the repercussion of the Statuses, in addition to viewing the context of the conversation even before opening the chat. Therefore, the new indicator for replies to Status will appear before the message.

However, as it is still in the development and testing phase, there is no forecast for the tool to be officially launched. The functionality must be released for all versions of the Whatsappbeing for Android, iOS and Desktop.

WhatsApp releases app theme change

O Whatsapp Allows users to change the app’s theme. Although many think that this functionality is linked only to the design of the interface, changing the color of the messenger can considerably reduce the consumption of cell phone battery and even prevent eye diseases.

The options also known as “night” and “day” are a kind of control for the eye sensitivity factor, considering that the “light” option tends to harm users’ eyesight in the long term. Even those who already wear glasses may notice some discomfort when using the theme with more radiation of lights.

Here’s how to change the color of the WhatsApp app

Step by step on Android:

Access the app Whatsapp; On the home screen, click on ”Settings”; Among the menu options, select ”Theme”; Choose between ”Dark”, ”Light” or ”Automatic” (changes according to your phone’s screen setting).

iOS walkthrough:

In the case of the iPhone, it is necessary to change the color of the application through the settings of the cell phone itself. Check out the steps below:

Access the iOS system’s ”Settings” icon; Select ”Display and Brightness”; Choose from ”Dark”, ”Light” and ”Automatic”.