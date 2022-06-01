WhatsApp may get a button to edit sent messages

WhatsApp is studying the launch of a function to edit sent messages. The information, not yet officially confirmed by Meta (owner of the app), comes from the WABetaInfo website, which specializes in WhatsApp coverage.

The possibility of editing would be another novelty of the messaging application, which recently added the function to react to incoming messagessaving you the effort of replying with emojis.

In an image revealed by WABetaInfo, it is possible to understand how the editing function should work.

Today, when you select a message you have already sent and click on the three dots menu in the upper right corner, you are offered two options: “Data” and “Copy”. The button with the option “Edit” would be added there.

By selecting it, you will be able to reopen your message and insert something new, or delete something that had been placed, changing the content already sent. It could be the correction of a Portuguese error, or even the addition or removal of relevant information.

According to WABetaInfo, an edit history is unlikely to be included. That is, the recipient will not be able to check if that message is original or if it has been altered.

It is also unknown if there will be a time window for this edit to be made – for example, you will only be able to change a message within 5 minutes of sending it.

It is worth mentioning again that the introduction of this function is not confirmed by WhatsApp. The website that brought the news admits that, five years ago, they had already planned to launch this button, but the app ended up abandoning the idea. Apparently, it is still in the testing phase at the moment and may not be released.