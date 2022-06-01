WHO makes guidelines for safe sex amid outbreak

The high incidence of monkeypox (monkeypox) among gay and bisexual men has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization. While stressing that anyone is subject to the virus, regardless of sexual orientation, the WHO has released guidelines to protect men who have sex with men.

“Given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure that as few people as possible are affected and that the outbreak can be stopped,” the UN health agency said in a statement.

Credit: Kontekbrothers/IstockWHO releases safe sex guidelines amid monkeypox outbreak

The WHO guide provides guidance on what to do if a person thinks they have symptoms and how to protect themselves and others. The idea is that the material can be used by community leaders and health professionals.

How is the disease transmitted?

While it is not yet known whether monkeypox can currently be transmitted through semen or vaginal fluids, the disease can spread through very close physical contact, which happens naturally during sexual intercourse.

In this way, the WHO warns of the possibility of catching smallpox if you have close physical contact with someone who is showing symptoms. This includes touching and being face to face.

Credit: Reproduction/CDCSkin lesions are the main symptom of monkeypox

“Monkeypox can spread during skin-to-skin contact during sex, including kissing, touching, oral and penetrative sex with someone who has symptoms. Avoid having close contact with anyone who has symptoms.

Symptoms of Monkey Smallpox

Symptoms include:

Blister rash on face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth and/or genitals

Fever

swollen lymph nodes

Headaches

Muscle aches

Tiredness

How to protect yourself and others?

The WHO advises those who have symptoms of or have had close contact with someone with smallpox to contact a healthcare professional for advice and, if possible, isolate themselves and avoid close contact with others, particularly skin-to-skin or face-to-face. , including sexual contact.

The guide also recommends washing hands, objects and surfaces that have been touched regularly and wearing a mask if you are in close contact with someone with symptoms.

Access the WHO guide in English here.