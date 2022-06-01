Why Children Need Measles Vaccinations, Especially Now – 01/06/2022

Measles cases have been on the rise since the covid-19 pandemic disrupted childhood vaccination campaigns around the world, according to the WHO (World Health Organization). In Brazil, the vaccination campaign had low adherence and reached only 29.97% of children aged 6 months to 4 years, according to data from Localiza SUS, from the Ministry of Health.

The Executive Director of Unicef, Catherine Russell called the drop in immunization combined with the return to social activities a “perfect storm.” This is because measles is a highly contagious virus and the infection caused by it can have serious health consequences, especially for children under one year, and can lead to death.

We already know how to prevent measles outbreaks and deaths: with a vaccine. So, the return of cases is an alarming fact that we are failing to protect children, warned WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We must work collectively to support countries and stop this deadly virus,” he said.

So keep an eye out. Measles spreads faster than Ebola, the flu or Covid-19 and is transmitted through talking, coughing, sneezing and even breathing.

The symptoms are:

persistent cough

Eye irritation

coryza

Red spots on the body

Fever

Sore throat

The condition can progress to pneumonia, brain injury, deafness, premature birth and even death. The lethality is between 5% and 10% depending on local sanitary conditions, says Fiocruz.

The good news is that the disease can be prevented with vaccines (triple viral, tetra viral and double viral), which are offered free of charge by the SUS (Unified Health System). Immunization is the only effective preventive measure against measles.

most frequent outbreaks

There have been more than 20 outbreaks of the disease worldwide in the last year.

According to data from DataSUS, from the Ministry of Health, vaccination in Brazil has dropped to levels far below the ideal, 90%. Last year, only 60.7% of the target audience received the triple viral, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella at the same time.

In 2022, the state of São Paulo recorded two cases of measles, one in the capital of São Paulo and another in São Vicente, on the south coast. Another 25 suspected cases are under observation.

Brazil received the measles virus eradication certificate in 2016, but lost recognition in 2019. Between 2018 and 2021, there were almost 40,000 measles cases in the country, with 40 deaths.

understand vaccination

It is much better and easier to prevent a disease than to treat it, and that is what vaccines do.

This year, the measles vaccination campaign takes place along with the flu vaccination for children between six months and five years and ends on Friday (3).

To be fully immunized, a child must take two doses, one at one year of age and the other between four and six years of age.

The Ministry of Health also started to recommend an extra dose, called a zero dose, for babies from six months to 11 months and 29 days of age. This is a temporary dose, which should not be considered for routine vaccination schedule.

Vaccination is a child’s right. Check the vaccination record of everyone in your family and, if it is incomplete, look for a health center.

Even adults can be vaccinated if they are not up to date. Despite being known as a childhood disease, measles also affects adults and complications are greater in this range.

The vaccine can be administered along with any other vaccine, except that of covid-19. In this case, you have to wait a 15-day interval.

Is required?

Brazilian parents may receive sanctions if their children’s vaccinations are not up to date.

The ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute) provides that children must be vaccinated when there is a recommendation from the health authorities, and non-compliance, according to the norm, results in the collection of a fine from three to 20 minimum wages.

In addition, failure to comply with the vaccination schedule can be considered negligence and leave the child in a vulnerable state, which can lead those responsible to participate in mandatory social programs and even lose custody.

If the child dies from a disease for which he should be vaccinated, the parents can also be charged with intentional homicide. But, according to experts in the field of immunization, the fine and more serious sanctions such as loss of custody do not happen often – the most common are warnings from the guardianship council.