“Wolbitos” reach 21 more neighborhoods to fight dengue

Container where wolbites are housed before being released into the environment. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Another 21 districts of Campo Grande will have the release of “wolbitos”, the Aedes aegypti with the Wolbachia bacteria, which prevents the transmission of the viruses of the three diseases: dengue, zika and chikungunya. Campo Grande is one of the five cities in Brazil chosen to receive the project.

The next stop for the wolbitos will be Amambaí, Autonomista, Bandeirantes, Bela Vista, Cabreúva, Caiçara, Carvalho, Centro, Cruzeiro, Glória, Itanhangá, Jardim dos Estados, Margarida, Monte Líbano, Planalto, Santa Fé, São Bento, São Francisco , Sobrinho, Taveirópolis and União.

The forecast is that the mosquitoes will be released from July. Since March 15, the releases have taken place in the neighborhoods of Coronel Antonino, José Abrão, Mata do Jacinto, Mata do Segredo, Monte Castelo, Nasser, Novos Estados, Nova Lima and Seminary.

Wolbachia is a bacterium present in about 50% of insects, including some mosquitoes. However, it is not found naturally in Aedes aegypti. When present in this mosquito, Wolbachia prevents dengue, zika, chikungunya and urban yellow fever viruses from developing inside it, contributing to the reduction of these diseases.

Map shows neighborhoods that will receive the “good mosquito”. (Art: Thiago Mendes)

The Biofactory, installed in Lacen/MS (Central Laboratory of Mato Grosso do Sul), has already released 32 million wolbites in 33 districts of Campo Grande with the support of Sesau (Municipal Health Department).

From January to May 24, 6,601 cases of dengue were reported in the Capital. The disease killed five people. In April alone, there were 2,839 cases, which represents almost a triple increase compared to the same period last year: 828 notifications.

According to Sesau, the cases of zika and chikungunya remain stable, with 9 and 67 records, respectively.