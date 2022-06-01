World No Tobacco Day – 2022 | INCA

World No Tobacco Day – May 31 – was created in 1987 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness of preventable diseases and deaths related to smoking.

Annually, on World No Tobacco Day, INCA promotes and organizes a great national commemoration on the topic with the state and municipal health and education departments of the 26 States and the Federal District and with other sectors of the Ministry of Health and the federal government that they are part of the National Commission for the Implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC/WHO).

Quit smoking, catch your breath!

smoking cessation

Smoking is a disease caused by chemical dependence on nicotine. Providing treatment to those who want to stop smoking is an important tobacco control strategy.

The quality of life improves a lot when quitting smoking as well as lung capacity, leaving the person less vulnerable to numerous diseases, among them, Covid-19.

100+ reasons to quit smoking

Cessation can be a challenge, especially with the added social and economic stress coming from the pandemic, but there are plenty of reasons to stop.

When you stop smoking, the health benefits are almost immediate, as shown below:

After 20 minutes, blood pressure and pulse return to normal.

After 2 hours, there is no more nicotine circulating in the blood.

After 8 hours, the oxygen level in the blood normalizes.

After 12 to 24 hours, the lungs work better.

After 2 days, the sense of smell perceives the smells better and the palate tastes the food better.

After 3 weeks, breathing becomes easier and circulation improves.

After 1 year, the risk of death from myocardial infarction is reduced by half.

After 10 years, the risk of having a heart attack will be the same as that of people who have never smoked.

