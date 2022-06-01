Xbox Game Pass has free AC Origins, Ninja Gaiden Collection and more

And that time of the month that Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been waiting for has arrived! Today (31), Microsoft revealed which are the next games that will arrive in the catalog of the service in June for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and on xCloud! Check it out below:

June 1

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (xCloud, Consoles and PC)

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console and PC)

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins (xCloud, consoles and PC)

Chorus (xCloud, consoles and PC)

Disc Room (xCloud, consoles and PC)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Consoles and PC)

Which games will leave Xbox Game Pass?

As usual, some games will leave the catalog in the month of June, on the 15th. Check it out below:

darkest dungeon (xCloud, consoles and PC)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (xCloud, consoles and PC)

Greedfall (xCloud, consoles and PC)

Limbo (xCloud, consoles and PC)

Worms Rumble (xCloud, consoles and PC)

More content for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

The subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have more content available for some games in the catalog such as: Deluxe Pack for Assassin’s Creed Origins on the 7th of June; MUT MVP bundle for the Madden NFL 22; Skins and Boosts Premium Bundle for Eternal Return and finally, Slipknot Starter Pass for the smite.

