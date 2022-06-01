Xbox Game Pass June 2022: Possible surprises from the Xbox and Bethesda conference

Xbox Game Pass could have a pretty rich month ahead, considering that, in addition to the games already announced for June 2022, it looks like possible surprises may arrive during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase conference on 1June 2, 2022.

In the last few hours we have seen the announcement of the first batch of games on Xbox Game Pass in June 2022, which already features some interesting titles including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Chorus and Ninja Gaiden, two of which should also usher in the more and more squeezed collaboration between the Ubisoft and Microsoft’s subscription service, but that’s not all.

The official post on Xbox Wire makes a vague reference to keep an eye on Xbox social channels for possible “surprises” during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 12, 2022, but that’s not the only clue that leads us to think other games are coming in perhaps the first half of June 2022 as well.

One element that stands out in today’s announcement, in fact, in addition to the rather limited amount of games compared to the standards that Xbox Game Pass has accustomed us to, is the fact that releases arrive until June 7, 2022.

Typically, the pattern of announcements in catalog updates requires the first run to take up at least the first two weeks of the month, which leads us to think of another expected wave of games, likely to be announced later in the afternoon of June 12th. and then to add to that of the second half of the month.

In other similar cases in the past, in correspondence with the big events of June by Microsoft, we have seen the introduction of several games announced directly on the day of the presentation, with the most sensational example seen at the time of the acquisition of Bethesda, with the mass inclusion of a large number of games by the publisher in question. So let’s keep an eye on the June 12, 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Showcase to find out what surprises are coming to Xbox Game Pass.