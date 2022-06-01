YouTube channel removes all Nintendo music after receiving more than 500 notices

YouTuber guarantees that he will keep the channel, but no more Nintendo content

The channel DeoxysPrime at the YouTube is run by a Canadian user who in recent years has supplied the channel with more than 500 videos containing songs from Nintendohowever recently, videos containing material from the Nintendo were removed from the channel by the user himself, after receiving more than 500 copyright notices from Nintendo.

The user reports that Nintendo’s attitude made it clear that the company did not want their music to be freely distributed on the platform by a third party, he reported that “With over 500 claims and over a dozen soundtracks blocked in the last week, it’s pretty clear they don’t want their music on YouTube.” the user didn’t even blink to make the decision and informed his followers “With immediate effect, I will remove all Nintendo music from my channel.”

the channel owner DeoxysPrime also informed that it was not the first time that he had had such problems but he wanted this to be the last and apologized to his subscribers: “Some of you may have already noticed these soundtracks starting to fade, but I thought I’d let everyone know what’s going on. It’s not the first time I’ve addressed this issue on my channel, but it will be the last. I’m sorry for everyone who likes your music, but I don’t have much choice.

Despite the measure, he made it clear that he will continue with the channel project, despite having no more Nintendo content. “I have no intention of deleting my channel and the rest of my non-Nintendo soundtracks will remain for the foreseeable future. It’s frustrating, but like I said before, it’s ultimately their choice to have their music blocked on the platform. Once again, I’m sorry for the inconvenience this will cause, as I enjoy listening to Nintendo music here as much as you all do, but there’s no point in continuing like this.”

In recent years the Nintendo has been taking steps to protect its content, whether tightening the siege with unauthorized versions of its games, as well as sites that distribute its games for free. Apparently, she wants her music distributed on the internet anyway, despite herself not providing the music on any platform.

What do you think of the attitude of the Nintendo in claiming the rights to the songs? Share in the comments with your opinion!

