10 tech news to get your day started (02/06)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (01). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. New ‘more modern’ CNH has a social name and arrives this Wednesday (01). The new model of the National Driver’s License (CNH) becomes valid throughout Brazil from this Wednesday, June 1st.

2. WhatsApp must launch button to edit already sent messages. With a new button to edit messages on WhatsApp, under development, the app should get even closer to rival Telegram.

3. Elon Musk: Remote work is no longer acceptable at Tesla. In a leaked internal statement, the Tesla CEO says employees must work 40 hours a week in the offices.

4. June’s PS Plus has God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and more. Come see the June Plus free games!

5. Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard; know everything! The verdict of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was announced this Wednesday (1st), almost two months after it started; see the result!

6. Nubank reimburses BRL 6,300 to students whose cell phone was stolen. University student Thamires Norberto had her cell phone stolen and lost BRL 7,000 in Nubank and Mercado Pago accounts in a matter of minutes.

7. Vaccine against covid-19 reaches the private network; see how much it costs. Even though they are available on the private network, access to vaccines will be by appointment, according to the availability of doses, with prices ranging between R$250 and R$350.

8. IR 2022: Revenue receives more than 36.3 million declarations. According to the Federal Revenue, the 36,322,912 statements received represent a new record and exceed the agency’s expectations.

9. Stranger Things: Season 4 breaks incredible records on Netflix; Look! Season 4 of Stranger Things reached the Top 10 in all 93 countries where Netflix operates only its first weekend; see numbers!

10. What did the pharaohs of Ancient Egypt keep in the pyramids? Treasure-filled tombs, golden sarcophagi and thrones hidden inside the pyramids are just some of the relics found in Egypt.