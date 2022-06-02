65-year-old woman is the seventh victim of dengue in Americana this year

Epidemiological Surveillance confirmed this Wednesday the cause of death of the elderly woman, a resident of the Vila Bertini neighborhood.

The American Epidemiological Surveillance recorded the seventh death from dengue this year in the municipality. The victim is a 65-year-old woman, resident of the Vila Bertini neighborhood. Although the cause of death was confirmed by the city hall this Wednesday (1st), the elderly woman died on May 12.

She had been hospitalized on the 4th of the same month, in a private hospital in the city, with fever, muscle pain, headache, vomiting and joint pain.

The woman had comorbidities such as arterial hypertension, diabetes and obstructive pulmonary disease. According to a report by the Adolfo Lutz Institute, the death was caused by dengue serotype 1.

The Epidemiological Surveillance reported that it is still awaiting the result of an examination of another suspicious death. In all, the city has 3,282 cases of the disease in 2022.

The other six dengue victims in Americana were a 60-year-old man, a resident of the Center; an 82-year-old woman from Nova Americana; a 63-year-old man from Jardim Nossa Senhora do Carmo; a 43-year-old woman from Zanaga; a 68-year-old woman from Santa Inês; and a 74-year-old woman from São Manoel, respectively, in that order.

