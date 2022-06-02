8Bitdo launches controller for Xbox and PC; check out

8Bitdo, a company specializing in retro video game controllers, is releasing its first controller inspired by Xbox controllers. The device is compatible with Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X/S and Windows computers.

The “Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox” is not 8Bitdo’s first controller dedicated to Microsoft consoles. Previously, the company has already presented the Pro 2, a controller compatible with Xbox, but with a more classic look, which is somewhat reminiscent of the controllers of the original Playstation, Sony’s first console.

The fact that the device has wires can bother those who play in the living room or in other environments where there is greater circulation of people. However, for PC gamers, the controller can be a great alternative to a keyboard and mouse — and even improve the experience in some games.

AliExpress has a launch promotion. Anyone who purchases the Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox between June 4th gets 10% off the value of the product, plus a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft’s most complete game subscription plan. Offer is valid for the first 500 buyers.

Game Pass Ultimate offers a library of over 100 games, all the benefits of Live Gold subscriptions, games from the EA Play catalog plus access to Xbox Gaming Cloud, a cloud gaming service that is still in Beta but lets you play a vast catalog of games on any device with internet access.