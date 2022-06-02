After 40 years without changing, NASA selects new suits for space travel – 01/06/2022

NASA astronauts (US space agency) are about to get new clothes for missions outside of aircraft. The space agency announced this Wednesday (1st) that it has selected the companies Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to be responsible for the design of the new spacesuits, which will replace options that have been used for 40 years.

They will be used on the ISS (International Space Station), in the Artemis program (a mission that will return humans to the Moon) and even on a possible trip to Mars. The goal is for the first suits to be ready for use in the Artemis 3 mission, scheduled for 2025.

The choice of companies was made based on several demands presented by the space agency, such as ease of moving astronauts and the durability of the suits.

The executive of NASA’s Extravehicular Activity and Space Mobility Program, Lindsay Aitchison, points out that “spacesuits have always been a problem in travel, and now they will be a key piece”.

Recently, the International Space Station had to interrupt spacewalks due to leak problems in suits, which could represent a fatal accident with an astronaut during routine maintenance. NASA has used the same suits for at least 40 years.

Within the project, not only the clothes will be developed, but also an entire support system for out-of-orbit pilots. “By partnering with industry, we are efficiently advancing the technology needed to keep Americans on a path of successful discovery on the International Space Station and as we focus on exploring the lunar surface,” said Vanessa Wyche, Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center during an announcement.

The duration of the contract is until 2034. Before it was closed, the companies had to show some of the design ideas. The partners will own the spacesuits and are encouraged to explore other non-NASA commercial applications.

The goal is that it is not only for use by the United States Government, but can also be commercialized in other space exploration programs.

NASA experts will set the technical and safety standards for how the suits will be built. The chosen companies must always comply with what is requested.

All equipment will be produced in Houston, Texas, where the Johnson Space Center is located. They should weigh around 54 kilograms, according to initial projections. There’s still no time frame for when they’ll be ready, and there’s still no design preview.

The Artemis program

The biggest expectation of the use of these new suits is for the Artemis project. There will be several off-Earth exploration missions, with the third one aimed at taking humans back to the Moon.

In this mission, there will be the landing of the first woman and first black person on the lunar surface. Astronauts will spend weeks or months there. The idea is that these missions become annual from 2027.

Clothing should especially help with mobility and contact with the control center on Earth. It will be a big test ahead of NASA’s ultimate goal of the next few years, which is to get to Mars.

“We look forward to using these services for NASA’s continued presence in low Earth orbit and our upcoming achievement of returning American astronauts to the surface of the Moon. We are confident that our collaboration with the industry and leveraging NASA’s experience gained in more than 60 years of space exploration will allow us to achieve these goals together,” added Mark Kirasich, Deputy Associate Administrator of NASA’s Artemis Mission Development Division.