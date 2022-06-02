Amazon offers gaming accessories with discounts of up to 69%

Raju Singh 1 hour ago


Amazon is promoting a week of discounts on various gaming accessories. Offers continue until next Friday night (3) or while stocks last.

The biggest discount offered by Amazon is on the ELG mechanical gaming keyboard, which dropped from R$589 to R$182.99, a reduction of 69% (offer link). The product has 7-color Rainbow lighting, 100% anti-ghosting keys and a 1.5 meter long cable.

In the case of the OROCHI gaming headset, also from ELG, it has a 48% discount, sold at R$ 89.90 (available here). The multiplatform gadget has a power of 30 MW, 1.8 meter cable and retractable omnidirectional microphone.

Another offer is a gaming mouse from the Gamer Flakes Power line, which has a variable resolution from 800 to 2400 dpi, in addition to 6 independent buttons and 7-color lighting. The peripheral costs $49.90 (learn more here).

It also has the 4 in 1 combo, which comes with a 2400 dpi mouse, keyboard with backlight lighting and triple membrane technology, headset with a power of 40 MW, in addition to a rubber mousepad with non-slip texture. The product is sold at a 16% discount, for R$ 179.90 (offer link).

To see other offers on gaming accessories, visit the Amazon page through this link: https://amzn.to/3M6MKoa

Gizmodo Brazil can earn commission on sales. Pricing is automatically obtained through an API and may be out of date with Amazon.

