Amazon offers gaming accessories with discounts of up to 69%

Amazon is promoting a week of discounts on various gaming accessories. Offers continue until next Friday night (3) or while stocks last.

The biggest discount offered by Amazon is on the ELG mechanical gaming keyboard, which dropped from R$589 to R$182.99, a reduction of 69% (offer link). The product has 7-color Rainbow lighting, 100% anti-ghosting keys and a 1.5 meter long cable.

In the case of the OROCHI gaming headset, also from ELG, it has a 48% discount, sold at R$ 89.90 (available here). The multiplatform gadget has a power of 30 MW, 1.8 meter cable and retractable omnidirectional microphone.

gaming headset OROCHI Multiplatform P3 Gaming Headset Black/Red – HGOI1 ELG

BRL 138

Another offer is a gaming mouse from the Gamer Flakes Power line, which has a variable resolution from 800 to 2400 dpi, in addition to 6 independent buttons and 7-color lighting. The peripheral costs $49.90 (learn more here).

gaming mouse MOUSE GAMER STREAM – 2400DPI – Gamer Flakes Power Line, ELG

BRL 83

It also has the 4 in 1 combo, which comes with a 2400 dpi mouse, keyboard with backlight lighting and triple membrane technology, headset with a power of 40 MW, in addition to a rubber mousepad with non-slip texture. The product is sold at a 16% discount, for R$ 179.90 (offer link).

4 in 1 gaming combo COMBO GAMER 4 IN 1 HEADSET CLEAR SOUND MOUSE 2400 DPI – CGSR41 – ELG, BLACK

BRL 179

To see other offers on gaming accessories, visit the Amazon page through this link: https://amzn.to/3M6MKoa