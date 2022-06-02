ANS approves incorporation of cancer therapies by health plans

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved the inclusion of six oral therapies against cancer in the list of mandatory coverage procedures for health plans. As a result, operators There is a period of up to ten days to start offering treatments to your beneficiaries.

The therapies involve four drugs. Acalabrutinib can be used in three procedures: for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in first-line treatment; for adults with relapsed or refractory CLL; and for adults with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

In addition, therapies with the drugs apalutamide and enzalutamide, both for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mSCLC), and lorlatinib, for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), were included. advanced or metastatic disease that is first-line anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) positive.

According to the ANS, the list of procedures includes more than 3,000 health technologies, which have mandatory coverage for health insurance regulated, that is, hired after of 1999 or adapted to Law 9.656/98. (With information from Agência Brasil)