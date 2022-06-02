Anti-Covid vaccine reaches the network of private clinics; see who will be able to receive the doses – News

The AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 should be offered in the network of private clinics in the country in the coming days. The announcement was made yesterday by ABCVac (Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics). So far, no other manufacturer has signaled availability to the private sector.

The end of Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) allowed the vaccine to be offered by the private immunization network. Published on April 22, the measure defined by the Ministry of Health came into force 30 days later, which makes it possible to sell the immunizer in the private network, according to guidance, for application to people over 18 years of age.





With an estimated price between R$300 and R$350, it is believed that a reasonable number of doses of the vaccine are available for use.

“There are already about 2 million doses, in AstraZeneca’s distribution center, which could be negotiated with Brazilian clinics immediately. More doses can be negotiated according to the demand of clinics across the country”, he said in a note. AstraZeneca, adding that the entry into the private market aims to meet a need in Brazil, as is done with the flu vaccine and other immunizations used in the country.



What vaccine against Covid-19 is available in the private network?

The vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. It is the same immunization given in the public network – produced in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) –, however that of the private network is imported directly from the British manufacturer.

In the private network, for now, there is still no immunization available for children over 5 years old and adolescents under 17 years old, who are already being immunized according to the PNI. For these audiences, the orientation is to look for the public health unit to receive the Pfizer or CoronaVac vaccines, according to the indication for the age groups.







Who can get the vaccine?

The vaccine will not be spontaneously searched. Each patient should contact their trusted clinic, obtain information and make an appointment according to the availability of doses, as the vials, once opened, have a validity of 48 hours. Thus, there must be a plan to avoid waste.

As a third dose, everyone over 18 years of age can take it, regardless of the primary regimen, as long as they received the second dose at least four months ago. For the fourth dose, patients between 18 and 60 years who are not in the guidelines of the National Immunization Program should wait for medical advice for the second booster.



Is it possible to take the fourth dose without being part of the public provided by the ministry?

For the fourth dose, patients between 18 and 60 years old who are not eligible in the PNI (National Immunization Program) guidelines should wait for medical advice for the second booster dose.

Currently, this group includes the elderly over 60 years and people aged 12 years or older who have conditions or diseases that compromise the immune system – who can also take the fourth dose of the vaccine. This group includes transplant recipients, people living with HIV, undergoing cancer treatment or using immunosuppressive drugs. In such cases, the fourth dose should also be taken four months after the third dose.



How will the control be done through the private network?

Clinics should check the doses that the patient has already taken and provide the appropriate guidelines.



How much will it cost?

The selling price of the immunizer at the factory reaches R$ 151, a value defined by the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED). Each clinic composes its price for the application service, which may vary by region. It is estimated that it will be on average between R$300 and R$350 for the final consumer, due to costs with logistics, storage, insurance and application.



Is the packaging different from the AstraZeneca vaccine applied in the public network?

It is a specific package for sale, different from those applied in the public health network.



Will the applied vaccines also appear in the Ministry of Health system?

Yup. All will be registered in the federal government’s information program, ConectSUS, as is the case with other vaccines.



Is there a forecast for the arrival of other brands to the private network?

So far, no other manufacturer has signaled availability to the private sector. Currently, through the public network, four brands of vaccine are applied in Brazil: CoronaVac, AstraZeneca/Fiocruz, Pfizer and Janssen, according to guidelines for age groups and priority groups.



How many clinics are already applying the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Each clinic negotiates directly with the manufacturer and distributor. Thus, there is no exact data on how many clinics will market the immunization. However, it is known that some private units in the country are already receiving the doses.



Why was the vaccine only now released to the private network?

Because only now was there an offer of the immunizer to the private network. This occurred at that time due to the fall of Law 14.125/2021, which made the sale of doses unfeasible.



What is the industry’s expectation?

It is expected that, with the passage of time and the control of the pandemic, the vaccine against Covid-19 will become a routine vaccine, such as the flu, for example. It is believed that at some point there will be a narrowing of the age group and groups vaccinated by the PNI, and so the clinics will act with the immunizer as a complement and to be administered to those ineligible people, as already happens in the flu campaign.





