Anvisa collects medicines to treat throat and ear infections – News

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will collect two drugs used to treat ear and throat infections. The batches of Zinnat and Cefagel have already started to be collected voluntarily by the manufacturers, which are prohibited from distributing and marketing the products.

In the case of Zinnat 250mg sachet, manufactured by GSK Brasil, the decision is motivated after unsatisfactory results in stability studies. According to the pharmacist, the version of the drug withdrawn has low demand in Brazil and does not pose a risk to the patient.

“Until the cause is identified, the manufacturing process related to this production line will remain interrupted. At the moment we do not have a forecast of return to commercialization. It is important to emphasize that there is no impact on the health and safety of the patient and the collection is voluntary , not mandatory,” the laboratory said.

On the other hand, Cephagel, produced by Multilab, presented errors in the primary packaging process of the drug. O R7 also contacted the laboratory and is awaiting a response.



The remedies are indicated for the treatment of tonsillitis, pharyngitis, ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, urinary tract infection, sinusitis, skin and soft tissue infections. As they are antibiotics, they can only be sold in person at pharmacies with a prescription.



