Apple to announce radical iOS 16 update

With the 2022 edition of WWDC (Apple’s World Developers Conference) at the door, anticipation grows for the new update to Apple’s operating system, iOS 16. But what to expect from this new update? Everything indicates that the successor to iOS 15 will bring radical changes to those passionate about the apple brand.

What is most speculated is about the lock screen news. Apple can make big improvements over it — something that hasn’t happened since 2007. We may soon see interactive widgets, plus an “always-on screen”, in any situation.

The “always-on screen” is nothing new in the smartphone world. Brands like LG and Samsung already allow its user to view details such as time, weather forecast and the summary of notifications. This technology is possible thanks to AMOLED screens with LTPO technology, which decrease the refresh rate to a minimum value in order to save energy.

In addition, changes are expected in the area of ​​health and fitness. A speculated health feature is the inclusion of a medication reminder. As highlights the Wall Street Journal, the iPhone should also feature a function to automatically dial emergency services in the event of a car accident.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference takes place in the United States between June 6th and 10th, and will be broadcast live on YouTube starting at 14:00 GMT.