Application of the additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents begins this Thursday

Paulo Eduardo Campos/Bauru City Hall Adolescents who received the second dose four months ago or more can take the additional dose.

The Health Department informs that the application of the additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old starts this Thursday (2) in Bauru. Vaccination will be without scheduling, in all Basic Health Units (UBS) and Family Health Units (USF), from Monday to Friday.

The application will be from 8 am to 4:30 pm in the units that work until 5 pm, and from 8 am to 6 pm in the units that work until 7 pm, which are the UBSs of Jardim Godoy, Geisel, Independência, Mary Dota and Redentor and the USFs of Santa Edwirges and Vila Dutra. The information is from the City Hall Communications Office.

Adolescents who received the second dose four months ago or more can take the additional dose. Therefore, this Thursday, those who took the second dose until 02/02 will be able to receive the vaccine.

To take the vaccine, it is necessary to present RG, CPF, proof of residence and the card with the previous doses. Adolescents who are overdue for their first or second dose can also look for a health unit to update their vaccinations.

OTHER AUDIENCES

The vaccine is also available for children between 5 and 11 years old, with the first and second doses, requiring the presence of a parent for the application. The vaccine continues to be applied to adults aged 18 years and over, with the first and second doses and the additional dose, and for elderly people aged 60 years and over, up to the fourth dose.