Brazil reports almost 42 thousand new cases of covid in the last 24 hours

Brazil notified 41,755 new cases of covid between 20 pm this Tuesday, 31, and the same time as this Wednesday, 1th. The moving average of positive tests, for the last 7 days, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekend, is 31,314. It is the highest level since March 26. In total, the there are 31,058,109 cases of the disease.

InfoGripe Fiocruz bulletin, released this Wednesday, 1st, points upward trend of new cases of the disease for the third consecutive week. According to the data presented, covid-19 already corresponds to 59.6% of cases of Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) with viral identification in the last four weeks (from 1 to 28 May), which represents an increase in cases this year. Between March 20 and April 16, the period with the lowest percentage, covid corresponded to 34.1%.

Regarding the victims of the disease, the country registered 121 new deaths for the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The moving average of victims is in 105. For eight days the level remains above a hundred.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by EstadãoG1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The State of São Paulo reported 47 deaths from coronavirus this Wednesday, the highest number of victims of the disease in the last 24 hours among the units of the federation. According to the consortium, ten states did not account for deaths, while Acre and Amapá did not report updated data on the pandemic.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Thursday, the interactive panel of the Ministry of Health reported 125 new deaths, the cumulative number of victims resulting from the coronavirus is 666,801. Regarding new cases, 40,979 were registered between yesterday and today, while since the beginning of the pandemic there are 31,060,017 accumulated. According to the agency, 30,038,200 have recovered from the disease. Generally, the numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.