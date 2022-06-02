Breathing through the mouth affects teeth and even mood; understand causes and treatment – 01/06/2022

The way we breathe gives indications about our health. Normal is to breathe through the nose. According to an article published in the official journal of SLAAI (Latin American Society of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology), the prevalence of mouth-breathers among children aged 8 to 10 years reaches 64%.

Very small babies may already have mouth breathing and obstructive airway diseases, and the issue should be treated in the first months of life. Inadequate breastfeeding with a bottle or wrong posture on the breast can be causes.

Mouth breathing usually means that some point in the airway (nose or pharynx) is obstructed. This obstruction can be caused by several factors, such as allergic rhinitis, deviated septum, enlargement of the nasal turbinates (structures found in the front part of the nose), adenoids (“spongy flesh”, which is located at the back of the nose), enlargement of the tonsils, causing mouth breathing and noise – in this case, the treatment is surgical.

It is the otorhinolaryngologist who will seek to establish the cause of mouth breathing. Through specific exams it will be diagnosed if it is the nose that is covered or if the obstruction occurs in the throat.

Causes of mouth breathing

Image: iStock

Among the chronic rhinitis, the most frequent cause of nasal obstruction is allergic rhinitis. In addition to a blocked nose, patients often complain of sneezing attacks, nasal or eye itching and watery runny nose.

The deviation of the nasal septum, the structure that divides the nose into a right and left nasal cavity, can be of traumatic origin (blow, blow) or because it grows crookedly. Mild deviations are common, but severe deviations or deviations in narrow areas of the nose can cause nasal obstruction and mouth breathing, necessitating surgical treatment — a septoplasty.

In the throat, the most common cause of obstruction to the passage of air, especially in children, is the irreducible increase in the palatine tonsils, which sometimes touch each other in the middle of the throat. These patients, in addition to breathing through their mouths, usually snore when they sleep and may even have apnea – stopping breathing for 10 to 30 seconds while sleeping. Treatment is surgical.

However, on several occasions, the otorhinolaryngological exam does not show any obstacle to the passage of air and if the patient is asked to breathe voluntarily through the nose, he will do so, but as soon as he becomes distracted, he will resume breathing through the mouth.

This is the case of the mouth breather by habit. For example, the patient who had a deviated septum impairing breathing underwent surgery and became free, but got used to breathing through his mouth; the treatment in this case is speech therapy, individual follow-up for patients with speech or hearing problems.

Symptoms

Image: Getty Images

Mouth breathing can cause symptoms such as lack of nasal airflow, sneezing, a runny nose, but also snoring and possible obstructive sleep apnea syndrome. The patient may also experience an increase in respiratory infections such as ear infections, sinusitis and tonsillitis.

It can also cause air swallowing, which is called aerophagia. Air in the stomach causes gas giving a feeling of full stomach, belching and flatulence can be frequent.

In addition, the patient may have postural changes, also affecting the typical muscle function of breathing, changes in the development of teeth and behavioral changes such as difficulty concentrating accompanied by a drop in school performance, restless sleep and irritability.

In general, these changes in the medium and long term generate impacts on the individual’s quality of life.

multidisciplinary treatment

The treatment is multidisciplinary involving otolaryngologist, speech therapist, physiotherapist and dentist specialized in functional orthopedics.

In dental care, maxillary expansion is indicated, restoring the functional oral space and adjusting the positioning of the intra and extraoral muscles, correcting the positioning of the teeth and the muscle tone of the face, including favoring the closing of the lips.

Stay alert even if you breathe through your nose

Image: iStock

Even those who breathe through their nose and with their mouth closed during the day, can breathe through their mouth at night. The nose is blocked only at night, inducing mouth breathing. Watch:

If there is drool on the pillow;

snoring;

Dry mouth and lips when waking up;

Sore throat;

Bad breath;

Hoarseness in the morning.

These symptoms do not necessarily happen at the same time.

Benefits of nose breathing

Breathing through the nose prevents diseases and oral malformations from childhood, in addition to reducing anxiety, the nose filters impurities and microorganisms. Breathing through the nose allows the body’s organs to work perfectly and helps to manage stress. It renews and increases the body’s energy, improves concentration and ensures a peaceful night’s sleep.

In childhood, nasal breathing prevents changes in the child’s face. Mouth breathing can crook your teeth and cause gingivitis. The so-called mouth breathing syndrome can also occur, which is responsible for sleep problems, anxiety, and even poor school performance, daytime sleepiness, in addition to offering a greater possibility of developing respiratory infections.

When passing through the nose, the oxygen is heated and humidified, reaching the lung in ideal conditions for hematosis (exchange of oxygen for carbon dioxide in the blood).

Sources: Claudia Schweigerpresident of ABOPe (Brazilian Academy of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology); Jair Carneiro Leãoprofessor of the dentistry course at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco); Mauro Macedospecialist in orthodontics and maxillary orthopedics and professor at the São Leopoldo Mandic College (SP).