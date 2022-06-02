Bye, flu! See how to strengthen the immune system with food

posted on 01/06/2022 13:35



(credit: silviarita/Pixabay)

In recent days, temperatures have plummeted in some Brazilian states even in autumn, and the feeling of early winter was experienced by many families. If for some winter is a long-awaited season, there are those who dispense with the cold, as the period is conducive to flu and colds. In search of strengthening the immune system, people began to worry more about food.

To clarify which components really strengthen the immune system, nutritionist Mônica Symphoroso, who works with GetNinjas, a service contracting application in Brazil, selected four nutrients that cannot be missing from the daily diet.

Vitamin C

Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is not produced naturally by the body and therefore must be absorbed through food. The substance prevents colds and flu by promoting the action of antibodies and defense cells. In addition, consumption of the vitamin decreases the chances of lung infections and relieves flu symptoms more quickly. According to the nutritionist, vitamin C can be found in citrus fruits such as lemon, tangerine, orange, acerola, cashew, strawberry and tomato. In addition, it is also possible to find it in vegetables such as cabbage and vegetables such as peppers.

carotenoids

Carotenoids are compounds responsible for the yellow, orange and red pigmentation of foods. Due to the anti-inflammatory action, the compound helps the immune system. However, like vitamin C, carotenoids must be added to the diet. “It is possible to know that a food has carotenoids even visually, because of the color. Therefore, it is necessary to include yellow, orange, red, dark green vegetables and fruits such as apricots, mangoes, carrots, tomato squash, red fruits, broccoli and cabbage in the main meals”, recommends Mônica Symphoroso.

Vitamin E

The main vitamin that prevents the aging of cells, and consequently, slows down the damage of free radicals. The nutritionist mentions that: “Vitamin E stimulates the immune system, and in addition, has anti-inflammatory action, where it prevents platelet aggregation and enhances the performance of leukocytes. When there is a vitamin deficiency, the body is more susceptible to infections. Those who want to include the vitamin in their diet can invest in wheat germ, olive oil, avocado, oilseeds (chestnuts, almonds and walnuts), egg yolks and grains”, highlights the nutritionist.





Folic acid

Folic acid produces and restores DNA that impacts immunity protection. Therefore, lymphocytes are the most damaged when folic acid levels are low. Folate deficiency slows down the response of white blood cells to foreign agents in the body and affects the production of antibodies. “To add folic acid in the diet, insert the consumption of foods such as dark green vegetables such as watercress, cabbage and broccoli and value vegetables such as beans, lentils and peas”, adds Mônica Symphoroso.



