Candidates for Police Positions in MT Are Injured After Physical Fitness Test and Alleged Excessive Charges | Mato Grosso

Some candidates who took part in the Public Security contest and are running for positions in the Civil Police stated that they had suffered injuries to the body after taking the physical fitness test on the 15th and 16th of this month. they claim lack of organization and overcharging by the inspectors during the tests.

To g1the Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT), responsible for the application of the theoretical and practical tests, informed that it would verify the complaints of the candidates with the Management of Exams and Contests (GEC), however, there was no response until this publication.

According to the participants, the organization has not yet made the videos of the tests available, which prevents them from filing an administrative appeal and requesting that the test be redone.

On the 19th of this month, the Justice ordered the suspension of the competition for the positions of clerk and investigator of the Civil Police and requested that those responsible for the organization provide the footage taken during the Physical Aptitude Test (TAF). The deadline was 48 hours, but UFMT appealed and asked for a longer period for the availability of the images.

Four contest participants, who did not want to be identified, said they had failed the sit-up test during the physical fitness test. They stated that three of the eight marshals who were in the abdominal were responsible for more than 50% of the eliminations of the race.

One of the candidates applied for the post of clerk said that followed all guidelinesbut that the requirements at the time of the test were different.

“The public notice is the contest law, but it has to be interpreted to benefit the candidate, and not as the bank and the inspection of the TAF understand, jurisprudence already pacified”, he pointed out.

In the document made available before the test and in videos released by official police channels showing the exercises, the teachers indicate a suitable place to perform the repetitions of the abdominal test, protecting the whole body and ensuring the safety of the person.

“To everyone’s surprise, on the day of the test, a thin and small mat was used, which did not protect the parts necessary for safe executions. This mat, to make matters worse, was not fixed, which meant that when starting the execution, it left the place, making it even more difficult for tall candidates who needed greater protection to the body”, he reported.

According to the participant, he did 42 repetitions in one minute, but the inspector who accompanied him counted only 35. The requirement for approval was 38.

“When trying to file an administrative appeal, images were requested to prove whether the 38 repetitions were performed correctly. However, the bank refused to make it available and opened a deadline for appeal, and the candidate would only have the possibility to say: ‘I did the repetitions correctly”, he reported.

Another candidate reported that he had a head injury during the sit-up exercise.

“I started slamming my hands on the floor really hard, but the mat started to slip. I hit my head really hard on the ground and ended up being stunned for a few seconds. In the end, I failed, because the evaluator said I did 34, and it was more than 40”, she said.

He is an Army officer and stated that he already had experience with this type of activity, but he also failed.

“In all the tests I took in the Army, I always got the maximum score, which are much higher than those required by the police. There was no evaluative standardization in this exercise, just look at the failure rate. It is very sad to see that our dream is being treated this way,” he lamented.

A woman who also participated in the contest also claimed to have failed the abdominal rower test. For the female category, it was necessary to perform 29 repetitions in one minute..

“He [fiscal] stopped counting at 14 and kept repeating the same number, I kept doing the movement and trying to improve, after I realized that I didn’t have any irregular movements, I hit my hands harder on the ground to see if that was it, then he started counting normally from new,” he said.

According to her, several rules were included at the time of the test, which were not provided for in the previous guidelines.

“A demonstration video had already been released and we candidates trained according to the guidelines. We train following what is in the notice. It turns out that at the time of the test they left us terrified”, he pointed out.

The candidate said that in the guidelines given by the organizers, the activities were carried out on a rubber floor, but on the day of the race, the exercises were carried out on a cement floor.which contributed to the injuries.

Another problem faced by candidates is the lack of communication. They stated that they ask questions, but never have a concrete answer.

“People call to find out when the contest will resume and they say it depends on this judicialization because there are a lot of people filing lawsuits in court. They keep throwing the responsibility on those who are appealing in court for their irregularities”, said one candidate.

According to an action proposed by the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU), several candidates who took the test want to have access to the exam footage, which has been denied by the Management of Exams and Contests.

The action resulted in the decision that temporarily suspended the contest.

The organization of the event mentions that the recordings will be used by itself and that the public notice does not provide for their availability to the participants.

In the decision, however, the judge says that if the panel carried out the footage, there is no reason to deny access to candidates.

“The refusal of the examining board has no legal support, much less constitutional support. Access to the footage of the physical examination is the only way to allow the verification of the absence of errors in the analysis of the commission, allowing the candidate the right to appeal, or not, assertively of any negative result ”, says an excerpt from the decision.

Also according to the decision, the contest must remain suspended while the recordings are made available and the appeal deadline is reopened, considering that there will be a change in the schedule.

Organizers will also have to reopen the deadline for filing an appeal in relation to the test.

The theoretical tests of the public contest of the security forces of Mato Grosso were carried out in February, and the physical test this month In all, 66 thousand people were registered.

The contest, which has been promised by the state since 2016, was carried out to form a reserve register. However, the government promises to call 1,200 classifieds still in 2022.