Cell phones can ‘kill’ DSLR and mirrorless cameras by 2024

There is a race for the evolution of cell phone cameras today, and these devices, in general, can outperform DSLR cameras traditions in about three years. This prediction was made by Terushi Shimizu, president and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions.

According to the Sony executive, cell phone cameras must surpass image quality ILC (captured via interchangeable lens camera) until 2024. It is important to note that the acronym ILC includes the cameras mirrorless and older DSLRs.

Some of the reasons cited for this triumph would be the continuous improvement of quantum saturation and processing via Artificial Intelligence. Sony believes that sensors equipped in high-end smartphones will double in two or three years, making room for manufacturers to implement enhanced Super HDR modes and optically blended zooms that utilize improved AI algorithms. Similar advances would also be coming for video recording, taking into account support for 8K videos and “computer video techniques”.

DSLR cameras are professional models equipped with a set of mirrors so that the viewfinder shows the scene exactly as it will be captured. (Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

Predictions about the end of DSLR cameras are not recent. Leading brands such as Canon and Nikon, has even been discontinuing some of its models in this format, such as the Nikon D3500. But, in the opposite direction, Sony points out that cell phone cameras still have a long way to go – remembering that, according to data from statistthe company is responsible for supplying 42% of the global market of image sensors for phones.

It is not possible to know if this rise in the photographic status of cell phones will actually happen until 2024, as both sensor and smartphone technology still have limits. However, Sony seems quite motivated to make the camera market more competitive in the coming years.