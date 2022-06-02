Check out 6 Dangerous Habits You’re Probably Cultivating

Do you get sick often and don’t understand why? The answer may lie in some dangerous habits that are frequent in your life. Check out some of the most common:

See too: What is the difference between PJ and CLT workers? Understand

1 – Biting your nails

Biting your nails can be a bad habit and even contribute to making you sick. That’s because nails are always in contact with microorganisms that can be harmful to human health. In addition, gnawing them causes damage to teeth and mouth.

2 – Stop washing your hands

The importance of washing your hands correctly and consistently has never been more evident. The coronavirus pandemic has shown how simple hand hygiene helps to stop the spread of diseases. Failure to do so can damage your health.

3 – Not drinking water

The habit of drinking water is essential for the maintenance of life. Even if the body can resist with a small amount of it, the truth is that drinking little water is bad for your health. The intestines don’t work properly, the skin ages, the organs struggle to work, blood pressure rises and the body becomes bloated. Drink water frequently, especially on hot, dry days.

4 – Dangerous habits: accepting stress

It may sound crazy, but many people just accept going through stress. This habit occurs because of the normality of experiencing stressful moments at work and at home. However, be aware that this is not normal and can cause a number of physical and mental problems.

5 – Eat a lot of sugar

If you don’t stop drinking soda, sweet coffee, sweetened juice and still love to eat sweets daily, watch out! Eating too much sugar can cause damage to the body, increase weight and even help to develop type 2 diabetes.

6 – Eating other people’s food

A very inconvenient habit is eating other people’s food. Be aware that this can put you in contact with disease-causing bacteria, germs and viruses. Think twice before ordering a piece.