City Hall extends vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in health units

05/31/2022 14:00













The Manaus City Hall has extended the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in the health units of the Municipal Health Department (Semsa) that operate with vaccine rooms for immunization against the disease. The measure, according to the holder of Semsa, Djalma Coelho, aims to facilitate the population’s access to the service and ensure greater adherence of users to immunizers.

The regular hours, which offered the vaccine from 9 am to 4 pm, are now open from 8 am to 5 pm, and those with extended hours, which also vaccinated from 9 am to 4 pm, now work from 8 am to 8 pm, from Monday to Friday. , and from 8 am to 12 pm on Saturdays. On average, 50 units distributed in all geographic areas of the city offer the vaccine against Covid-19 throughout the week and approximately 10 open on Saturdays.

The list of service locations and opening hours, updated daily, can be found on the Secretariat’s website (semsa.manus.am.gov.br) and on official social networks (@semsamanaus on Instagram and Semsa Manaus on Facebook) .

“We centralized vaccination in health units and now we are expanding the schedule to offer a new alternative to people who need to be vaccinated”, highlights Djalma Coelho, informing that bringing services closer to the citizen is one of the guidelines of the Unified Health System (SUS) and a directive from the administration of Mayor David Almeida.

The secretary notes that the stimulus to vaccination has been permanent and, even so, a significant number of users are late with the second dose and with the booster dose. “More than 200,000 people have not yet completed the vaccination schedule and approximately 600,000 already could, but have not yet been vaccinated with the third dose”.

Djalma highlights that the vaccine is still the most effective measure to face the pandemic and that the relaxation in the vaccine update is a risk to everyone’s health. “We are in a scenario of tranquility, but the increase in the number of cases in some places is an alert, so we advise once again that people able to start, complete or reinforce the vaccination schedule, look for one of our service points. as soon as possible”.

The first dose is available for the population over 5 years and the first booster dose (third dose in the case of CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer and second dose in the case of Janssen) can be taken by the public over 12 years old. The fourth dose (second booster) is also available for specific audiences: people over 50 years old, health workers and immunosuppressed people, according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

Adolescents 12 to 17 years of age form the most recent group to receive the third dose. In Manaus, they started to be vaccinated this Tuesday, 31/5, and the expectation is that almost 130,000 young people in this age group look for vaccination points.

Text – Andréa Arruda / Semsa

Photos – Camila Batista / Semsa Archive

available in – https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWrBFLH











