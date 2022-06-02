Councilors approve creation of 172 trust functions in municipal health

City Hall of Boa Vista informs in the justification of the Bill that the measure will culminate in a general monthly financial impact of R$ 178,532.08

After the session that ended due to lack of quorum, the councilors met again this Wednesday (1st) and approved, by 19 votes, the Bill that creates 172 functions of trust filled by effective servers in municipal health. The text still depends on the sanction of Mayor Arthur Henrique (MDB).

There are 74 positions for the position of health technician and 98 for health analyst, except doctors, with values ​​of R$ 500 and R$ 1,200, respectively. With this, each position will have up to 200 functions of trust in the Municipality.

The Executive Branch explained, in the justification of the PL, that the idea is “to adapt the recently approved workload of 30 hours (thirty hours) to health servers and not harm the service provided to the municipal population”. According to the City Hall, the measure will result in a general financial impact of R$ 178,532.08 per month.

New municipal specialties

The plenary also approved, by 19 votes, the proposal that creates specialties for positions, such as occupational nurses (four vacancies), occupational safety engineer (six), occupational physiotherapist (four), occupational speech therapist (four), (two), psychiatrist (four), occupational psychologist (four) and occupational nursing technician (four). The project foresees to reinforce the position of technician in occupational safety, with the creation of five vacancies.

In the PL, the City Government mentions “the need to hire labor to improve the services performed in the Municipality, making its provision of services to the community more efficient and balanced. Providing that institution with the addition of these servers is a measure of maximum responsibility, while, in this way, greater security and quality in the services performed will be guaranteed.”

Adequacy of retirement to national legislation

The City Council also approved, by 18 votes to 1, the PL that provides for legislative adaptation that allows the Social Security system for Municipal Servants (Pressem) to provide for retirement for contribution time in the molds of the municipal law that regulates retirement and pension death to those insured under the Special Social Security Regime (RPPS).

“This project talks about the contribution time to be fulfilled [ ]. Man aged 60 and 35 years of contribution, and woman aged 55 and 30 years of contribution. In fact, it is the normalization of what national laws say. The Federal Congress approved this and the Municipality is adapting to the new reality”, explained Júlio Medeiros (PV), deputy leader of the Executive in the House.

Guard Julyerre Pablo (União Brasil) was the only parliamentarian to vote against the PL “because he understands that there are atypical functions that, in my view, cannot have the same amount of service contribution for retirement”.

Block approved projects

The councilors also approved, by 18 votes, together, four Bills, which provide for: