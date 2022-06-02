Covid-19: 19 states and the DF have an upward trend in the number of cases, points out Fiocruz | coronavirus

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reported in a bulletin this Wednesday (1st) that 19 states and the Federal District show growth in the long-term upward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Acre

alagoas

amazon

amapá

Bahia

Ceará

Federal District

Goiás

Minas Gerais

Mato Grosso do Sul

For

Paraíba

Paraná

Rio de Janeiro

large northern river

Rondônia

Roraima

Santa Catarina

Rio Grande do Sul

Sao Paulo

The same trend is seen for 19 of the 27 capitals, including São Paulo, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília. In addition, the Infogripe bulletin points out that Covid-19 already accounts for 59.6% of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) with viral detection in the country in the last 4 weeks. Last week, the index was at 48%.

Meanwhile, in the case of other diseases, the prevalence among SARS cases with a positive result for respiratory viruses was: 4.0% for influenza A; 0.4% for influenza B; 25.1% for respiratory syncytial virus.

These data take into account the information entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe), managed by the Ministry of Health, until May 30 – referring to the period between May 22 and 28.