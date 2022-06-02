Curitiba records one death and 1,607 cases of covid-19; SUS ICU beds are 100% occupied

Jenni Smith 14 mins ago Health Comments Off on Curitiba records one death and 1,607 cases of covid-19; SUS ICU beds are 100% occupied 1 Views

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Wednesday (1/6), 1,607 new cases of covid-19 and one death of a resident of the city infected by the new coronavirus (none in the last 48 hours).

The victim is an 80-year-old man who died in early May. The death was under investigation.

So far, 8,296 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases

With the new cases confirmed, 462,545 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 442,622 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 11,627 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus.

SUS beds

This Wednesday, all 15 SUS preferred ICU beds for covid-19 are occupied. Of these, nine with patients with covid-19. The rest are patients with other respiratory diseases.

The occupancy rate of the 25 beds in SUS preferred wards for covid-19 is 60%. There are ten vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on June 1

1,607 new confirmed cases

1 new death (none in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 462,545

Active cases – 11,627

Recovered – 442,622

Deaths – 8,296

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Covid-19: 19 states and the DF have an upward trend in the number of cases, points out Fiocruz | coronavirus

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reported in a bulletin this Wednesday (1st) that 19 states …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved