Curitiba records one death and 1,607 cases of covid-19; SUS ICU beds are 100% occupied

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Wednesday (1/6), 1,607 new cases of covid-19 and one death of a resident of the city infected by the new coronavirus (none in the last 48 hours).

The victim is an 80-year-old man who died in early May. The death was under investigation.

So far, 8,296 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases

With the new cases confirmed, 462,545 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 442,622 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 11,627 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus.

SUS beds

This Wednesday, all 15 SUS preferred ICU beds for covid-19 are occupied. Of these, nine with patients with covid-19. The rest are patients with other respiratory diseases.

The occupancy rate of the 25 beds in SUS preferred wards for covid-19 is 60%. There are ten vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on June 1

1,607 new confirmed cases

1 new death (none in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 462,545

Active cases – 11,627

Recovered – 442,622

Deaths – 8,296