“Diablo Immortal” available for free download for Android and iOS

Immortal Diablo will be released to android and iOS on Thursday, June 2, however, some users are already getting access to the game. Blizzard had already warned that the game’s servers could become available before the official release date.

Some players were able to download and play normally, but users who downloaded in advance complained on social media that the game has several problems and bugs, probably due to the early activation of the servers.

Diablo Immortal is a “Hack N’ Slash” action game, with melee combat with various enemies. The player will be able to choose a character from the Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer and Arcanist classes, in addition to being able to customize the appearance and choose an armor variation for the character.

Character classes vary in form of combat, some types use magic, others weapons for long-distance attack, and characters like the Barbarian class, for example, fight more closely with their opponent.

This is the first game in the Diablo franchise to be available for mobile devices, but a PC version could be released soon. The Windows game is still in Beta and can be tested by anyone who has the Battle.net application installed on their computer.

Recently, the game got into a huge controversy when it was banned in some European countries, such as Belgium and Holland, before the launch because the legislation of these countries considers “loot boxes”, gambling, which is strictly prohibited. Loot boxes are those prizes that players receive, such as a chest of random rewards, with skins, weapons or another type of item.