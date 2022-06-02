Diablo Immortal delays launch and is now available for Android and iOS

PC players will still have to wait until June 2 for the game

Originally scheduled to hit stores only next Thursday (2), Diablo Immortal is now officially available for download on Android and iOS. THE Blizzard seems to have decided to advance the launch of the game a little, which for the first time brings the series to the world of mobile devices.

However, while it is already possible to take advantage of the title through the Apple App Store It’s from Google Play, the same does not happen with its PC version. The Battle.net launcher still shows the message that the game is not available, and the forecast is that it should only be released at the time originally informed by the developer.

After a much-criticized announcement in 2018, Diablo Immortal underwent a long period of testing that yielded results considered positive by Blizzard.. The launch marks the company’s attempt to redefine what is expected of a mobile game, bringing the promise of having the same level of quality as the other releases in the series.

Launch has problems

The availability of Diablo Immortal on mobile platforms was accompanied by a series of problems related to your servers. In the Google Play store, the player reviews complaining that they were randomly disconnected and that the game does not run well even on recent devices.

According to Blizzard, the events of the game are situated between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 and will show what happened after Worldstone was destroyed. The game offers access to six starting classeswhich can be switched mid-campaign without losing player progress.

Before the launch, the company warned that, although Immortal Diablo will bring crossplay systems and shared PvP servers, you won’t be able to change the account region associated with your campaign. Thus, those who intend to play in a group must agree well which server will be used to avoid possible headaches.

Source: Polygon