Diablo Immortal: See Gameplay and Requirements for Blizzard’s New Game | RPG games

Diablo Immortal is Blizzard’s new MMORPG developed together with NetEase Games. The title features angels and demons waging an eternal war for the Sanctuary’s domain, and is available for download starting this Wednesday (1) for Android or iPhone (iOS) phones, in addition to PC. This is the first title in the Diablo franchise aimed at mobile devices. To download, just access the respective app stores (Google Play Store or App Store) and download.

On the computer (with Windows), it is necessary to have the Battle.net app, in addition to an account on the platform. The title is in Open Beta, but those who try the game can continue their progress after the trial period. See below for more gameplay details and requirements to run Diablo Immortal.

🎮 Diablo Immortal and SnowRunner are the highlights of this week’s releases

1 of 1 Diablo Immortal brings six classes to choose from and can be played with crossplay and cross-progression — Photo: Disclosure / Blizzard Diablo Immortal has six classes to choose from and can be played with crossplay and cross-progression — Photo: Disclosure / Blizzard

👉 What is the best mobile app? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

From the devastated outskirts of Valoria to the shadows of the wilds of Bilefen, players have a vast open world to explore. With elements of Hack N’ Slash action, Diablo Immortal offers a rich experience set in the sinister mortal realm.

You must upgrade your gear, defeat armies of demons, and raid dark dungeons to gather the shards of the shattered Worldstone and prevent the Lord of Terror’s return.

There are six class options available: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Arcanist. In addition, players can form Warrior Groups with up to eight members and join clans with up to 150 people. As the game has crossplay and progress transfer, that is, you and your friends can adventure online without barriers between platforms.

Finally, the title brings news in the PvP system. The Conflict Cycle is now based on clans competing against each other, and the best player on the server is entitled to the Eternal Crown and leadership of the Immortals. Whoever holds the title must defend it in different battle modes.

Minimum requirements – Diablo Immortal Minimum requirements (PC) Recommended configuration (PC) Minimum requirements (Android) Operational system: Windows 7 (64-bit) or higher Windows 10 or 11 (64 bit) Android 5.0 or higher Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100 Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 Snapdragon 660, Exynos 9611 or better Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850 or Intel HD Graphics 530 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Adreno 512, Mali-G62 MP3 or better RAM memory: 4 GB 8 GB 2 GB