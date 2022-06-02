Discover the Blumenau store that is focused on board games and card games

It is not just now that the world of virtual and digital games is gaining more and more space in the economic scenario. Every year, competitions with millionaire prizes are held and the revenue from the sale of novelties makes this market very profitable. However, there are still people who prefer the classic, mechanical and physical side of games.

located on the street Antônio da Veiga, neighborhood Victor Konder, number 635, room 2, Casa de Ruter – a store for those who are fond of the classic nostalgia of board games – seeks its place in the sun in Blumenau.

Table games, which were very successful between the 1970s and 1980s – with Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) as their main reference – are on the rise. Series and movies that rescue these games, such as the popular Stranger Things, introduced new generations to an old way of having fun.

“We work with board games and card games! Mechanical games that bring people together instead of pushing them away and generate communities around the tables”, says one of the owners of the establishment, Johann Pöpper, 29 years old.

“Many friends meet for the first time here. I offer space to play, games to rent (take home) and sell new games too,” he continues. Alongside partner Gabriel Barth da Silva, 30, Johann explains that they are not the founders of the store, but that they remain friends with the former owner.

“We are former customers who decided to take on this dream. We receive an average of 20 people a day, among them are players and sporadic customers. The former owner and creator of Casa de Ruter still attends and is our friend. We kept the same way of taking care of things and dealing with the public,” he says.

History

The idea is already widespread in large cities and has existed in Brazil since the early 1990s. Speaking only of Casa Ruter, it has been operating in Blumenau for six years.

“In addition to the coffee and the like that we have available, the place is primarily a meeting point for those who play and a first step for those who want to know this world”, concludes Johann.

