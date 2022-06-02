DONTNOD reworks official name and logo and reveals the development of 6 games

The creator of Life is Strange is debuting a new phase in her story

Known for games like Life is Strange and vampyra DONTNOD Entertainment announced last Tuesday (May 31) that it will change its official name for DON’T NOD. According to the company, the change aims to make it easier for people to understand your name and pronounce it correctly.

Along with the naming adjustment, the developer has revealed its a new official logo, which reflects the change. While the change is not exactly revolutionary, it is being used by the developer as a way of recording the great evolution it has had during its 14 years of existence.

“I am very proud of the journey DON’T NOD has been on for the last 14 years”, said CEO Oskar Guilbert in an official statement. “The company has evolved in many ways, with a strong will to lead the way in creating and publishing original, relatable stories that empower our talents and players to inspire change, no matter how small.”.

Company works on 6 games

Founded in 2008 in France, DON’T NOD had a rocky start that forced it to undergo an internal overhaul in its early years of activity. After the uninspiring release of remember meof 2013, the company achieved success creating the first Life is Strangelaunched in 2015 in partnership with Square Enix.

Since then, she has released titles such as vampyr, Twin Mirror and tell me why — the latter is currently being freely distributed by Microsoft. The studio’s success led to the opening of a subsidiary in Canada and the decision to self-publish and distribute projects by other creators.

At the moment the company claims that it has at least 6 games in internal development, which it intends to bring to the market on its own in the coming years. Nonetheless, none of them should mark her return to the Life is Strange series.which will now be conducted entirely by the studio deck nine from Square Enix.

