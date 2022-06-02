eFootball 2022 (ex-PES): how to download on Android and iPhone (iOS) | sport games

eFootball 2022, formerly known as PES, arrives this Wednesday (1) for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones along with a major update to Konami’s football game. The mobile version features smaller-scale graphics and touchscreen controls, for now without crossplay or cross-progression – which should arrive at the end of the year. Check out how to download eFootball 2022 for smartphones and learn more about the game. It is worth remembering that users with eFootball 2021 installed do not need to download the new game, as it will be updated automatically, and that the game servers are under maintenance until Thursday (2).
After a troubled release in September 2021 for consoles and PC, where the game suffered from many complaints about bugs and gameplay issues, eFootball 2022 has received updates that fixed its main defects. The new update number 1.1.0 also added improvements, such as strengthening the capacity of the game’s servers (which will be under maintenance until June 2) and structures that will allow crossplay between different versions of the game in the future.
The game’s minimum requirements will require a little more from smartphones compared to the 2021 version. Android phones will need to be at least version 7.0, while iPhones will need iOS version 13 or higher. The producer Konami released a list with some of the compatible devices, but commented that, even when meeting the minimum requirements, the gaming experience may not be the best possible.
Minimum requirements eFootball 2022 Android
|Android System:
|7.0 or higher
|Processor:
|Arm Quad Core 1.5 GHz or better
|RAM memory:
|2 GB or higher
Compatible iOS 13 Devices eFootball 2022
|iPhone 6s or higher
|iPad Pro 9.7 inches or higher
|iPad 5th generation or higher
|iPad Air 2 or higher
|iPad mini 4 or higher
|iPod Touch 7th generation
Step 1. Open the App Store, tap the magnifying glass icon written “Search” at the bottom right and type “eFootball 2022” in the search field;
Step 2. On the game’s App Store page, tap “Get” to download it. It will be necessary to wait for a significant time to download, since the game has about 3 GB. Then just click “Open”.
Step 1. Open the Google Play Store and in the search field at the top of the screen type “eFootball 2022”;
Step 2. On the game’s Google Play Store page, tap “Install” to download it. Wait for the download to finish and then click “Open”.
