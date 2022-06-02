Elon Musk’s satellites a ‘threat’, Chinese military concludes | Telephony

The satellite constellation of Starlink, Elon Musk’s broadband company, has become the target of national security debate in China. Scientists from the Chinese Armed Forces urge the government to work on developing a weapon capable of destroying equipment, as they understand that satellites are a threat to the country’s defense apparatus. The first steps include deepening the study of Starlink from a military point of view.

The researchers even suggest creating a surveillance system capable of tracking each Starlink satellite. According to the team, this measure alone would already help the country find out whether military payloads are being launched together with new satellites into space. In Brazil, Starlink is authorized by the Anatel to operate in low orbit.

Rocket launch for Starlink service

The concerns were highlighted in an article in the journal China’s Modern Defense Technology. One of them is the possibility that the American company’s satellite constellation can be used to track hypersonic missiles, in addition to making the transmission of data from American drones and jets ultra-fast. In one of the passages, the document also says that Starlink’s equipment could be used to purposely “crash” Chinese satellites.

The researchers also want to find solutions to disable some features of the constellation to “ensure national security”. Billionaire Elon Musk’s internet provider stands out from other similar companies for achieving much higher internet speeds. The reason is due to positioning of satellites, which are in low Earth orbit. So far, more than 4,400 pieces of equipment have been launched by the company.

Last year, China revealed its discomfort with the American company and sent a complaint to the United Nations (UN) about two emergency maneuvers made by the Chinese Space Station Tiangong to escape shocks with the constellation of satellites.

Starlink is used to bring high-speed internet to remote places

Can China Destroy Starlink Satellites?

According to the US Department of Defense, the Chinese already have state-of-the-art technologies to start destroying satellites, as well as interrupting the communication of the machines. Some of the features, for example, are lasers to disable the sensors, in addition to systems to invade the network. Even with so many options, scientists claim that greater efforts are needed, as the existing collection is insufficient to take down an entire constellation of satellites.

In conjunction with these actions, China is trying to move forward to compete with Elon Musk’s company, by launching its own satellite network for high-speed internet. The company is called Xing Xang (or Starnet) and also aims to provide global internet access, even in isolated regions.

It is unlikely that this type of debate will become a concern for the Brazilian government. Currently, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) authorizes the telecommunications service of billionaire Elon Musk. In February, as reported by TechTudo, the company released official prices in Brazil. The new satellite internet option is close to R$ 12 thousand in the first year of the contract.

Elon Musk and President Jair Bolsonaro met in May during a business event. They addressed the use of Starlink’s internet technology in schools in far-flung locations.