England confirms community spread of monkeypox | Health

the monkey pox seems to be spreading from person to person in England the United Kingdom Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday (1).

Experts believe the viral disease, normally mild and endemic in western and central Africa, is spread by close contact. Until the beginning of May, cases that extended outside the African continent or that were not directly linked to travel there were rare.

“The current outbreak is the first time the virus has spread from person to person in England and where travel links to an endemic country have not been identified,” the agency announced.

According to the UKHSA, the majority of cases in the UK — 132 — are in London, while 111 cases have been identified in men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with men. Only two cases are in women.

Recent travel to other countries in Europe within 21 days of the onset of symptoms has been reported in 34 of the confirmed cases, or around 18% of the 190 cases of the disease that were confirmed in the UK as of 31 May.

So far the UKHSA has identified links to gay bars, saunas and the use of dating apps in the UK and abroad.