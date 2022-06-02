England confirms community transmission of monkeypox

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) reported this Wednesday (1/6) that monkeypox is in community circulation in England.

This means that the virus is already circulating among the population, with confirmed cases even among people who have not traveled to Central African countries, where the disease is endemic.

“In the current outbreak, this is the first time that the virus has been transmitted from person to person in England, where no travel links to an endemic country have been identified,” the agency said.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have recorded cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is most common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images ****Ilustracao-virus-variola.jpg Despite being relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-4.jpg In Europe, the cases already exceed 50. The countries with the highest number of diagnoses are Portugal (20), Spain (23) and the United Kingdom (7), according to the AFP news agency. The US also confirmed a patient with the diseasemmpile/ Getty Images 0

Most cases in the UK are concentrated in London – 132 out of 190 confirmed – and among men who have sex with men (111 cases). Only two women have been diagnosed with the disease so far.

The UKHSA identified cases among people who frequented gay bars, saunas and used dating apps in Britain and abroad. The agency is working in partnership with the British Sexual Health and HIV Association and the dating app Grindr to track cases and inform the public.

“Investigations continue, but currently no single factor or exposure linking the cases has been identified,” the agency said.

“As with any new disease outbreak, the risk of stigma and uncertainty is high,” said London regional director of public health Kevin Fenton.

Earlier, during a press conference, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged that this population not be stigmatized, which can make it difficult to diagnose and treat those who need help.

“Until now, most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men showing symptoms at sexual health clinics. These communities are working hard to educate their members about the risks of smallpox and prevent transmission, but we must all work to combat stigma, which is not only wrong but can also prevent infected individuals from seeking care,” said Ghebreyesus.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.