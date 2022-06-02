England registers community transmission of the disease and Health Agency warns

THE monkey pox It is a disease that has worried many people around the world with the possibility of becoming another epidemic. Endemic to African countries, the disease has been studied by the WHO on account of the speed with which it has spread between countries, including some suspected cases in Brazil. In less than a month since the first case was reported in England, more than 300 people from more than 10 countries have been infected with smallpox.

According to information from the United Kingdom Health Safety Agency (UKHSA, the acronym in English), monkeypox is being transmitted in a community way, that is, it is passing from one person to another. “The current outbreak is the first time the virus has spread from person to person in England and where travel links to an endemic country have not been identified,” the agency announced on Wednesday.

Recently, the WHO announced the possibility that the disease is spreading undetected. The organization said this based on simultaneous cases in countries where the disease is not endemic. “A single case of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is considered an outbreak”said the health agency.

However, the World Health Organization was unable to relate the new cases to endemic countries. “The situation is rapidly evolving and WHO expects that there will be more cases identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries as well as in countries known to be endemic that have not reported cases recently.”the entity said in an official statement.