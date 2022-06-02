Fable scaled back? Senior Producer of Playground Games intervenes

After the rumors about Fable’s supposed downsizing, that is, downsizing, and the problems that Playground Games would be experiencing in the course of development, a senior producer from the British team intervened on Twitter to make some clarifications.

Although he didn’t respond precisely to rumors spread by an unverified source and without great precedents in terms of reliability, Amie (this is the name of the senior producer on Twitter) wanted to explain some aspects of the game’s development, in particular with regard to the exploratory analysis of the project.

“I wanted to clarify something about the exploratory study: this is a normal, necessary and healthy part of game development, I can assure you that any AAA title you’ve played has gone through the scoping process regularly during development,” the developer wrote. Playground Games. “The intent is to ensure that the entire team is focused on a single clear vision and that they can realize it without having to kill each other. Games that don’t go through these phases correctly often end up with delays and crunches, so much of what we want. avoid”.

It’s intention is to make sure the team are focused under one clear vision and can get it made in the time they have without killing themselves. Games that haven’t been scoped correctly often have delays and crunch, both of which we should be aiming to avoid whenever possible. 2/2 — Amie (@Mrs_Spuddles) June 1, 2022

This is therefore not a direct denial of the rumors circulated, but an explanation of some development steps that are necessary to ensure the health of the project and the development team, confirming in any case that work is progressing as planned. In this case, “scoping” is a process that is carried out periodically during the development of a game, mainly in a large-scale production, in order to carry out an analysis of the contents to be added or not based on the work time and the available resources, often to avoid delays or crunches, or to adopt alternative technical solutions.

It’s likely that the producer wanted to release a relaxing signal without directly responding to the merits, not least because for individual developers it’s usually best to avoid getting involved in rumored comments.

Source