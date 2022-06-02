Facebook Owner Meta Will Offer Additional Health Coverage for Employees in Gender Transition in Brazil | Technology

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, announced on Wednesday (1st) that it will offer an additional package to health plan coverage for trans employees who wish to undergo body modifications or gender-affirming procedures.

The new policy is available to company employees in the offices in Brazil and Mexico and will soon arrive in Argentina and Colombia, says Thais Mingardo, senior manager of compensation and benefits at Meta for Latin America.

“Increasingly, companies will have to create solutions that are able to meet individualized needs. [de serviços] inclusive and available for the different moments of life we ​​go through”, explains Thaís.

The additional package should cover procedures that can be performed in the office, such as hormone therapy, and the hospital care needed in more complex cases, such as sex reassignment surgery, for example.

The company hopes that health coverage will make the transition process for employees and dependents easier. The benefit was a suggestion from the Meta affinity group for LGBTQIA+ people and allies.