gameplay shows freedom in “open world”

After revealing a brief teaser yesterday (31), SEGA (via IGN) brought more details of the Sonic Frontiers gameplay this Wednesday afternoon (01). With the right to a preview of what awaits players in the “open world” proposal, the hedgehog appears with a lot of freedom.

Showing mechanics present in the platform game, such as the speed buffs on the ground, the suspended rails to slide and of course, the golden rings, it is possible to observe how the game will be a little different from the usual. Check out:

Throughout Sonic Frontiers’ gameplay, the hedgehog lands a series of blows on different targets, solves puzzles to unlock passages and even participates in minigames scattered around the map. In the displayed content, it was not possible to observe combat scenes.

Exploration proved to be the main strength of the game at this initial moment. We will know more details about the game over the last few months, after all, Sonic Team’s promise is to raise the bar for the franchise and launch it in 2022.

SEGA predicts success of Sonic Frontiers

SEGA wants Sonic Frontiers to become a critical and sales success, therefore, it understands that critical opinion is essential for this goal to be achieved. Check out what the publisher expects from the work by clicking here!