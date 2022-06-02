Goal will cover transition costs of employees in Brazil

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Meta will expand benefits for trans employees. The Transgender Health Coverage and Support program at Meta for Latin America even includes dependents

THE Goal, controller of Facebookannounced today a benefit for trans people who are employees of the company, in addition to their dependents. O Support and Coverage of Transgender Health at Meta for Latin America includes medical and auxiliary services.

Program participants will have access to a broader corporate medical plan coverage, in addition to the mental health resources already offered by the company. The benefit is now available on Brazil and Mexico and will also be extended to Argentina and Colombia.

At the beginning of pride month LGBTQIA+Meta also announced that it will offer free training to train people in the community, in addition to sponsoring the DiverS/A Fair, organized by the consultancy Mais Diversidade. The event takes place from June 6th to 9th and is dedicated to connecting students and professionals in the community with job opportunities at companies across the country.

